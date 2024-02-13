Anker’s clip-on microphone kit with wireless charging falls to $180 today (Reg. $250)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its AnkerWork M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone set down at $179.99 shipped. It debuted at CES last year just before we had a chance to go hands-on with it. It carries a regular price tag at $250 and is now seeing a solid $70 price drop. Today’s nearly 30% in savings matches the second lowest price we have tracked – it comes within $5 of the all-time low we saw for Black Friday. This set includes a pair of wireless, clip-on Lavalier mic units alongside all of the transmitters and receivers you’ll need to connect them to both Lightning (iPhone 14 and older) or USB-C devices (iPhone 15, MacBooks, and much more). The whole thing is wrapped inside of a sort of oversized earbuds-style case that provides wireless charging for a total of 15 hours of operation. This system supports up to 656-foot wireless transmissions alongside AnkerWork’s VoiceShield noise-cancelling technology – “record confidently with natural, low, or high settings and a windproof cotton cover.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more. 

A more affordable option in the wireless clip-on mic category would be the Razer Seiren BT. This regularly $100 solution delivers a similar setup, albeit without some of the bells and whistles, and is now selling for $80 shipped on Amazon. Scope out the deal in today’s coverage

And on the other end of the spectrum, we are also tracking a deal on the truly pro-grade setup from RODE. The brand’s new Wireless PRO mic system delivers an even higher-end treatment and is now seeing its very first price drop down at $356 shipped. All of the details you need on this option are waiting for you right here – there’s no telling how much longer this deal will last though. 

AnkerWork M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone Kit features:

  • AnkerWork M650 is an all-in-one wireless lavalier mic for content creators. Record right away with an embedded touchscreen to customize your settings. Comes with Lightning and USB accessories for no-hassle connections to cameras, tablets, and computers.
  • Professional Noise Cancelling: Free yourself to create on-the-go content with AnkerWork’s VoiceShield noise-cancelling technology. Record confidently with natural, low, or high settings and a windproof cotton cover.
  • 15H Battery Life with Charging Case: When you’re putting in overtime on a shoot, the wireless lavalier microphone keeps up with 6 hours on a single charge or 15 hours with the charging case.
  • TrueLink 656 ft (200 m) Transmission: The LC3plus codec powers TrueLink, so you can record ultra-wide shots with 656 ft (200 m) of wireless transmission and super-low latency for less lip-syncing in post.

