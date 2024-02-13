RODE’s new Wireless PRO mic system works with iPhone and Mac, sees first discount to $356

Amazon is now offering the RODE Wireless PRO Compact Microphone System for $356 shipped. This is the very first price cut since launching last fall in October, and saves you $43 from the usual $399 going rate. There are tons of different wireless microphone kits that work with iPhone, Mac, and your DSLR, but the RODE Wireless PRO has to be the most capable. That’s what you’d expect from its naming scheme, and we explore just why below.

The new RODE Wireless PRO system helps you record audio from two hosts or actors the same time. It comes centered around a pair of wireless transmitters and their connecting lavalier mics, which then pair back to the receiver that can plug into anything with a USB-C, Lightning, or micro USB port thanks to the included adapters. The whole package stores away into a convenient charging case when not in use, too.

RODE enables 32-bit float onboard recording with 32GB of storage on each transmitter for over 40 hours of backup recordings. Each of the transmitters have locking 3.5mm TRS connectors, too. This makes the whole system just as compelling for iPhone filmmakers as it is for those using higher-end gear.

Today’s main price cut may be an all-time low on the latest and most capable from RODE, but it’s not the best value around. If you don’t need the higher-end features, DJI did just launch its new Mic 2 system with the same 32-bit recording and improved AI noise reduction technology at $349. But if that’s even more than you’re looking to pay, the original DJI Mic at $159 is going to be hard to ignore. That entry-level price only includes a single wireless microphone, but there’s also the 2-mic kit at $249 to consider. Our hands-on review fully breaks down what to expect from the experience and why we’d still recommend it for more simple use cases.

More on the RODE Wireless PRO mic system:

The Wireless PRO is the ultimate wireless microphone, packed full of powerful features that offer incredible flexibility for recording pristine audio for your content. Never lose a take with 32-bit float on-board recording, keep all your video and audio flawlessly synchronised with timecode, and capture incredible-sounding content effortlessly with intelligent GainAssist technology. The Wireless PRO delivers everything you could possibly want from a compact wireless microphone system, and much more.

