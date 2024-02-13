Today’s best iOS app deals: Sentinels of Earth-Prime, Sentinels of the Multiverse, more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Just be sure to also scope out the price drops we have on Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro, the official Apple Watch Ocean Band, and Apple Watch Series 9 models. As for the apps, today’s deals include titles like Sentinels of Earth-Prime, Sentinels of the Multiverse, One Deck Dungeon, Calzy, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Calcvier – Keyboard Calculator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of Earth-Prime: $13.50 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Forks Plant-Based Recipes: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Color Sheep: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Symphony Pro – Music Notation: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Calzy: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Hatch – Focus Timer for Study: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Star Survivor:Premium: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Charterstone: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

Sentinels of Earth-Prime features:

Sentinels of Earth-Prime is a cooperative card game that recreates the pulse-pounding action of superhero comics. Play as a team of heroes, using the rules of Sentinels of the Multiverse and the combined setting and characters of the critically acclaimed Mutants & Masterminds roleplaying game, to protect Earth-Prime!

