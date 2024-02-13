Rare discount drops the official Apple Watch Ocean Band down to $79 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Watch Ocean Band for $79.20 shipped. Today’s discount applies to the white style, dropping it from the usual $99 price tag. This amounts to 20% in savings while also marking the first chance to save since back in November during the Black Friday festivities. It’s only the second notable price cut to date, too. Head below for more.

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, the new Ocean Band is also compatible with both 44 and 45mm styles of Apple Watch – so any of the larger wearables are covered. It arrives with a unique rubber form-factor that’s a bit more rugged than other options in the official stable. Comprised of high performance elastomer with a molded design that can stretch and bend thanks to a flexible tubular design, there’s also a titanium buckle to round out this premium strap.

If Apple’s official offering isn’t quite what you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Today’s discount is the perfect way to upgrade one of the discounted Apple Watch Series 9 that are on sale today at $90 off. If you’re not sold on the Ultra and want something a bit more affordable, you can still add the rugged stylings of the Ocean band to one of the Series 9 styles from $309.

Apple Watch Ocean Band features:

The Ocean Band is molded in a high performance elastomer with a tubular geometry allowing it to stretch for a perfect fit, even over a wetsuit. The titanium buckle and adjustable loop secure the band during high-speed water sports. The Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band are designed for Apple Watch Ultra and pair best with the 49mm case size. The bands are also compatible with 44mm and 45mm cases.

