Today’s best game deals: Dead Island 2 $30 Amazon low, Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40, MGS Collection $37, more

Update: Amazon is now once again offering physical copies of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5 down at $52.50 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly $70, this is matching our previous mention and one of the lowest we have ever tracked.
Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering Dead Island 2 on PlayStation 5 for $29.99 – it ships free on Amazon. Regularly as much as $70, this is up to 57% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It is also at the same price on PS4 right now. Dead Island 2 takes players through the “most iconic locations of the City of Angels, now stained with horror, in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach.” Designed to deliver the most “intense, visceral and gory first person experience possible,” there are six characters to choose from and you can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer. The Day 1 Edition on sale here today also comes with the Memories of Banoi Pack – Banoi War Club, Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat, Weapon Perk – balanced, Personal space skill card. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
***Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO 2K Drive $25 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition $20 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hades eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Bayonetta 3 $31 (Reg. $60)
- Actraiser Renaissance eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Bluey: The Videogame $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC $17 (Reg. $25)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $35 (Reg. $50)
- Among Us $3 (Reg. $5)
- Silent Hope $40 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $8 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns $20 (Reg. $30)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Island 2 $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ghostrunner 2 PSN $28 (Reg. $40)
- Or $24 on Xbox
- PSN Final Fantasy game sale from $6
- Final Fantasy I–VI Bundle $60 (Reg. $75)
- Also on Nintendo Switch
- Sonic Origins Plus from $20 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor PSN $31.50 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Indies sale: 2,000 titles from $2
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- It Takes Two PSN $12 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Digital PlayStation Under $15 game sale
- Save $25 on purchases of $250 at Amazon
- DualSense controllers, drives, games, Xbox gear, and more
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
