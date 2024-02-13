Today’s best game deals: Dead Island 2 $30 Amazon low, Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40, MGS Collection $37, more

Update: Amazon is now once again offering physical copies of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5 down at $52.50 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly $70, this is matching our previous mention and one of the lowest we have ever tracked.

Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering Dead Island 2 on PlayStation 5 for $29.99 – it ships free on Amazon. Regularly as much as $70, this is up to 57% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It is also at the same price on PS4 right now. Dead Island 2 takes players through the “most iconic locations of the City of Angels, now stained with horror, in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach.” Designed to deliver the most “intense, visceral and gory first person experience possible,” there are six characters to choose from and you can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer. The Day 1 Edition on sale here today also comes with the Memories of Banoi Pack – Banoi War Club, Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat, Weapon Perk – balanced, Personal space skill card. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

***Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!