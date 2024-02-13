Today’s best game deals: Dead Island 2 $30 Amazon low, Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40, MGS Collection $37, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesBest Buy
Reg. $70 $30
Dead Island 2

Update: Amazon is now once again offering physical copies of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5 down at $52.50 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly $70, this is matching our previous mention and one of the lowest we have ever tracked. 

Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering Dead Island 2 on PlayStation 5 for $29.99 – it ships free on Amazon. Regularly as much as $70, this is up to 57% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It is also at the same price on PS4 right now. Dead Island 2 takes players through the “most iconic locations of the City of Angels, now stained with horror, in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach.” Designed to deliver the most “intense, visceral and gory first person experience possible,” there are six characters to choose from and you can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer. The Day 1 Edition on sale here today also comes with the Memories of Banoi Pack – Banoi War Club, Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat, Weapon Perk – balanced, Personal space skill card. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

***Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch game deals

Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Buy

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sharge keeps the transparent tech trend alive with new ...
Kodak is finally ready to bring back Super 8 recording ...
Save 20% on Journey Find My gear from $20: Item tracker...
adidas sale takes up to 65% off select footwear and app...
Tested: Is MUJJO’s iPhone 15 MaizCase the best le...
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 monitor hits se...
Android game and app deals: Bloons TD 6, Muse Dash, fre...
ZAGG launches buy one get one free iPhone 15 MagSafe ca...
Load more...
Show More Comments