Save up to $99 on Apple Watch Series 9 with blood oxygen tracking starting from $309

Update: Amazon is now getting in the savings with the same $309 starting price tag, and as much as $99 off the 45mm model at $429.99.

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering the second-best prices to date on Apple Watch Series 9. The deals start with the 41mm GPS model at $309 shipped, which drops down from the usual $399 price tag to save you $90. Those same savings are available on the 45mm GPS models, which sell for $339 as a discount from the usual $429 price tag. Both of these come within $10 of the all-time low, and mark the first time in over a month that both sizes have gone on sale together like this. We’ve only seen Series 9 styles sell for less once before. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for all the info on these Apple Watch Series 9 deals.

Apple Watch Series 9 is the new kid on the block for fitness trackers, and makes a name for itself with all the usual health monitoring prowess as previous generations. There are, of course, some enhancements this time, like the new S9 chip which enables pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable. It also has a brighter always-on display, that can now shine at 3,000 nits or dim down to 1 nit when needed.

On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities and stats on all of your other daily exercises. Best Buy does specifically note that these are the models with blood oxygen monitoring, too.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

