CORSAIR’s 96W TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock with dual display support back at $270 low

Folks looking for a sleek and powerful way to expand a MacBook setup will want to scope out the deal Amazon is offering the CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $269.99 shipped. This model launched in late 2022 at $340 before falling to $320 and now carrying a regular price of $300. Today’s deal knocks another $30 off that to bring it back down to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This offer is on par with the price drop we tracked for Black Friday on this capable gunmetal aluminum Thunderbolt 4 dock. Head below for more details.

The CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is ready to take your setup to new heights, expanding your Mac or PC with four Thunderbolt 4 ports (backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 3 gear) as well as USB-C and three 10GB/s USB-A ports, an SD card reader, 3.5mm audio, and more. It also ships with a USB-C to HDMI and DisplayPort adapters for additional displays – it is “ready to support dual monitor video output up to 4K 60Hz in HDR, via USB Type-C to HDMI and DP cable adapters.” It provides 96W passthrough to power your connected MacBook or laptop as well.

If a more modest I/O expansion will suffice for your needs, today’s UGREEN deals are worth a look. Starting from just $23 Prime shipped at Amazon, you’ll find a host of USB-C hubs with HDMI jacks and more at the ready. There’s up to 40% in savings to be had here and all of the details are waiting in this morning’s deal coverage. Swing by our Mac accessories hub for even more ways to bolster your setup at a discount, including HYPER’s 245W 4-port USB-C battery pack and Twelve South’s premium Curve stand.

CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

One Cable, Many Connections: Link your laptop to a multitude of devices with a single Thunderbolt 4 port, with full backward compatibility for Thunderbolt 3 devices.* Requires a Mac or PC with Thunderbolt 3 or 4 port.

4x Thunderbolt 4 Ports: An astounding 4x total Thunderbolt ports, and Thunderbolt Dock Utility on Mac enables ejecting all drives at once and enables support for Apple SuperDrive and Keyboard.

Included USB Type-C to HDMI Adapter and DP Cable Adapter: Ready to support dual monitor video output up to 4K 60Hz in HDR, via USB Type-C to HDMI and DP cable adapters.

Connect a Wide Range of Devices: Connect and charge USB devices via high-speed USB Type-C and USB Type-A up to 10Gbps, plus HDMI 2.0, DP, UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio, and more.

