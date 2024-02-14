Android game and app deals: Prune, Point, ARIDA Backland’s Awakening, and more

Justin Kahn -
Prune-Android-game

Your mid-week collection of the best Android game and app deals are now at the ready down below. Alongside the Google Play offers, we are also tracking discounts on loads of Anker charging gear as well as Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Tab A9+ and its latest Galaxy Watch 6, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include Prune, Point, ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, Infinite Launch, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Prune features:

Prune is a love letter to trees. A game about the beauty and joy of cultivation. Originally based on an experimental tree generation script, Joel McDonald carefully crafted Prune to perfection over the course of a year. Kyle Preston joined in to add his unique musical signature and sound effects.

With a swipe of a finger, grow and shape your tree into the sunlight while avoiding the dangers of a hostile world. Bring life to a forgotten landscape, and uncover a story hidden deep beneath the soil.

