Anker’s latest mid-week sale is packed with USB-C chargers, power strips, and more from $10

Anker is back with a new mid-week sale today via its official Amazon storefront. This time around, the savings apply to a collection of USB-C chargers, cables, power strips, and other gear for your power setup. Shipping is free for Prime members on everything, and then the rest of the discounts will ship free in orders over $25. Savings start at just $10, and include gear for iPhone and Android setups, your Mac, workstation, and elsewhere around the house. Head below for all of the best Anker deals this week.
USB-C chargers
- 3-port Nano II 65W: $32 (Reg. $56)
- 33W Dual Charger: $17 (Reg. $24)
- 3-port Prime 67W GaN: $50 (Reg. $66)
- Nano Pro 20W: $14 (Reg. $20)
- Elite Dual USB: $10 (Reg. $13)
Cables
- PowerLine III 100W USB-C: $14 (Reg. $22)
- Braided Nylon USB-C 2-pack: $11 (Reg. $14)
- Nylon USB-C Lightning Cable: $13 (Reg. $15)
- 6-foot PowerLine III USB-C Lightning: $20 (Reg. $24)
Power Strips
- 100W 7-in-1 USB-C: $60 (Reg. $80)
- 3-Outlet 30W USB-C: $23 (Reg. $40)
- 20W Cube Power Strip: $15 (Reg. $20)
- 6-Outlet Surge Protector: $18 (Reg. $26)
- 10-outlet Thin: $24 (Reg. $30)
Anker Nano II 65W Charger features:
The Only Charger You Need: Say goodbye to your old chargers. Anker 735 Charger (Nano II 65W) has the power you need to fast charge your phone, tablet, and USB-C notebook from a single charger. Connect a single device to get a 65W max charge—that’s enough to power up a MacBook Pro 13″ at full speed. And when you connect three devices, power will be distributed efficiently between ports to ensure you get the best charge.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!