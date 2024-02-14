Anker’s latest mid-week sale is packed with USB-C chargers, power strips, and more from $10

Anker is back with a new mid-week sale today via its official Amazon storefront. This time around, the savings apply to a collection of USB-C chargers, cables, power strips, and other gear for your power setup. Shipping is free for Prime members on everything, and then the rest of the discounts will ship free in orders over $25. Savings start at just $10, and include gear for iPhone and Android setups, your Mac, workstation, and elsewhere around the house. Head below for all of the best Anker deals this week.

The Only Charger You Need: Say goodbye to your old chargers. Anker 735 Charger (Nano II 65W) has the power you need to fast charge your phone, tablet, and USB-C notebook from a single charger. Connect a single device to get a 65W max charge—that’s enough to power up a MacBook Pro 13″ at full speed. And when you connect three devices, power will be distributed efficiently between ports to ensure you get the best charge.

