Rare deals have 8Bitdo’s epic NES/Famicom-style mechanical keyboards starting at $85.50

Amazon is offering some rare price drops on the popular 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard with Super Buttons today. 8Bitdo unveiled its new NES and Famicom-inspired mechanical keyboard for the first time back in July, and today we are tracking one of only a few notable price drops since. You can now score one directly from Amazon starting from $85.49 shipped. Regularly $100, this is up to 15% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked coming directly from Amazon. There was a third-party offer for a touch less previously, but deals have been hard to come by on this retro-style keyboard setup with Prime shipping. Head below for more details.

As detailed in our launch coverage, this is 8Bitdo’s latest keyboard offering with a design heavily-inspired by Nintendo’s retro consoles. Available in two flavors, the NES or Famicom color schemes, they feature an 87-key layout with dye-sub PBT keycaps and Kailh Box V2 White switches alongside the programmable oversized Super Buttons seen above. As far as connectivity goes, users have the choice between Bluetooth, wired, or one of those wireless 2.4G dongles with compatibility on Windows 10 or above and Android 9.0 or newer, as well as macOS. The onboard 2,000mAh for up to 200 hours of gameplay rounds out the feature set here. Take a deeper dive in feature piece.

While we are talking mechanical keyboards, scope out the deal we spotted yesterday on Keychron’s retro K8 wireless model for Mac and then dive into our PC gaming deal hub for more ways to bolster your battlestation setup at a discount – you’ll find a collection of price drops on monitors, mice, keyboards, headsets, and much more.

8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard features:

Inspired by the classics. Compatible with Windows 10(1903) or above, and Android 9.0 or above.

Connnect via Bluetooth, wireless 2.4G, or wired.

87-key layout. Kailh Box Switch V2 White. Dye-sub PBT keycaps.

Top mount style. Hot-swappable PCB. Support n-key rollover.

Dual Super Buttons – offer large, programmable keys. Map anything to the Super Buttons instantly without using software.

Classic power status LED, with independent control panel.

Supports 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 for custom keyboard mapping. (Release in September 2023)

