Keychron’s retro K8 wireless mechanical keyboard for Mac falls to $48 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Keychron K8 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for Mac at $47.99 shipped. It drops from the usual $80 price tag as one of the first deals we’ve seen, and beats our previous mention of $60 from over the holidays last year. It’s now an extra 20% off that previous Black Friday discount, and a new all-time low. We’re big fans of Keychron here at 9to5, especially when it comes to the company’s macOS-ready peripherals – like the recent review we published over at 9to5Mac.

The new Keychron K8 was just revealed back at the start of the summer and arrived as one of the company’s latest mechanical keyboards. It features a tenkeyless design that connects wirelessly to your Mac over Bluetooth. There’s an aluminum frame that houses the swappable Red switches. Not to mention, there’s 2 months of battery life. I also personally love the retro colorway on this keyboard.

For something a bit more unique, last fall I just took a look at the new Logitech Wave Keys. This keyboard isn’t going to offer the same flagship experience as the latest from Keychron, but anyone in search of a more ergonomic alternative will surely be right at home with the company’s latest. The real star of the show is its wavy design that I’ve personally found to offer a comfortable typing experience. Our hands-on review fully details what to expect.

Keychron K8 Mechanical Keyboard features:

Keychron K8 is a 87 keys bluetooth wireless mechanical keyboard aluminum frame non-backlight version made for Mac and Windows. The K8 is engineered to maximize your productivity with most popular TKL layout. With a unique Mac layout while compatible with Windows, the Keychron K8 has all essential multimedia and function keys you need. Extra keycaps for both Windows and Mac operating systems are included.

