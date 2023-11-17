Jordan’s favorite gaming and streaming gear from 2023 [Video]

As we approach the holiday season, it’s a great time to reflect on some of the best tech we’ve covered this year and share what might be worth watching for upcoming deals. We’ll cover microphones, headphones, earbuds, and some of my favorite mice. Hit the links and pick one up if you find any of my favorite gear of 2023 interesting.

Favorite microphone: Alias / Sonar

For creators, streamers, or anyone who values a good-sounding voice, the new Alias and Alias Pro microphones from SteelSeries are solid options, and they become even better with Sonar. I’ve transitioned to these microphones on my primary PC, where I game and record VOs, and my sim racing rig.

With large condenser capsules, the Alias microphones sound great by themselves. But the result is incredible when paired with Sonar, a part of SteelSeries’ GG app. With Nvidia Broadcast-like noise removal and perfectly tuned EQs, I’ve loved them at my setups. Check out our review for more information on what is one of my favorite microphones for streamers and creators.

Best audio: Inzone Buds

While we’ve seen some great over-ear headsets this year, like the Blackshark V2 Pro 2023 and the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed, the audio device that impressed me the most is Sony’s Inzone Buds. This is the first time I’ve found a pair of true wireless gaming earbuds that remain a part of my gaming setup. They nail all of the core pillars with remarkable comfort, incredibly detailed audio for gaming, and impressive battery life.

Best gaming gear: Video

Of course, there are a couple of downsides to the Inzone Buds. One of which is that there is some low-level white noise that is present when no other audio is playing. I’ve never had it be an issue when gaming or listening to music, but it is noticeable when everything else is muted.

Despite that issue and the microphone sounding as bad as all other true wireless earbuds, the Sony Inzone Buds haven’t left my gaming setup since I reviewed them. Check out the full review for more info on these awesome buds.

On the other hand if a good-sounding microphone is a huge priority for you, we’ve had some great options this year. The Corsair HS80 Max and the Blackshark V2 Pro 2023 both have incredible microphones for being wireless over-ear gaming headsets.

Favorite gaming mice

This year the gaming mouse market seems to have been dominated by polling rate – how quickly the mouse can send information to a connected computer in the hopes of a more responsive feeling. While some argue that it’s a huge benefit, others are realizing that this latest spec race might not be that important after all.

My favorite mouse of 2023 is one that I don’t currently have in my possession but it would be my top pick if I were to pick up a new mouse right now – the Razer DeathAdder V3. Yes, it’s a wired mouse, but with my favorite shape that I’ve tried, this ergonomic mouse is lighter and nearly ½ the price of its “Pro” Wireless counterpart, the DeathAdder V3 Pro that has been a constant on my desk since we reviewed it in August of 2022. And, because it’s wired, it can reach the crazy high 8K polling rate without any additional dongles like the wireless version.

Pick up a simple mouse bungee, and the wired Deathaddver V3 is an incredible performer for its price tag.

If you just can’t handle a cord, my top wireless pick from this year is another ergonomic-shaped mouse, the Glorious Model D 2 Pro Wireless. While I don’t like it quite as much as the Deathaddver V3’s shell shape, it has many great features for the $100 price tag.

The Viper V3 Hyperspeed and G Pro X Superlight 2 are also great choices but don’t have the shape I prefer for gaming mice.

Favorite controller

While it might not be the top-of-the-line controller on the market, the $45 Gamesir G7 SE will be worth a close look because of its hall-effect magnetic sensors. This should, in theory, mean that the G7 SE will last longer than conventional controllers that use potentiometers and are prone to generating stick drift.

Beyond longevity, the G7 SE has some of the best-positioned back buttons, as well. They’re easy to map and add a ton of possibilities for customizing gameplay. Check out my full review for more info on the G7 SE.

