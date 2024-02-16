New all-time low drops the popular Krups Precise Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder to $32 (Reg. $54+)

If you’re looking to step your coffee game up with fresh beans or just need a new grinder, Amazon is offering a particularly notable deal on the Krups Precise Stainless Steel Flat Burr Grinder at $31.56 shipped. This popular solution carries a regular price at $66, but it has more recently been fetching closer to $55. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked. Boasting a metal flat burr coffee grinder mechanism, it features 12 grind fineness settings as well as intermediary options to “achieve a uniform grind and unlock the full flavor of your coffee.” The auto-stop function is handy while an integrated cleaning brush helps to maintain the grinder. You’ll find an 8-ounce bean hopper with ability to grind anywhere from two to 12 cups at a time. More details below.

There are certainly more basic options out there that will save you even more, like this KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder. An arguably even more popular solution, it’s not going to provide all of the grind options, nor will it be able to handle as many beans at a time with an overall more manual operation, but it will save some cash and features a nice brushed stainless steel exterior.

If you’re after a new coffee maker altogether, there are a few notable deals on tap this week you’ll want to take a closer look at. Firstly, the beloved AeroPress machines are now seeing some notable deals, including both the standard and XL models, starting at $32. On the espresso side of things, we have up to $300 in savings on the Breville Barista models with integrated bean grinders, as well as this $50 price drop on De’Longhi’s Dedica Arte Espresso Machine.

Krups Precise Stainless Steel Flat Burr Grinder features:

Premium & precise burr grinder: The metallic flat burr coffee grinder provides full control over the grind size with 12 grind fineness settings plus intermediary settings for precise grinding. Adjust from coarse to fine to achieve a uniform grind and unlock the full flavor of your coffee.

Mess free grinding: Equipped with an on/off button featuring auto-stop at the end of the grind and a removable top burr with an integrated cleaning brush, maintaining your grinder is as smooth as using it

Your coffee, your way: By adjusting the grind fineness to suit your chosen brewing method, you can create your perfect cup of coffee every time. Whether it’s drip filter coffee, French press, cold brew, pour over, or espresso, experience the joy of personalized brewing

Customizable quantity: Whether you’re brewing for one or a crowd, our grinder caters to you with 2 to 12 cup quantity selection settings and auto-stop to grind just the right amount

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!