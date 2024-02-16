Android game and app deals: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Clue, Charlie in Underworld, more

Friday afternoon is here, but before we head into the weekend let’s gather up all of today’s best Android game and app deals. You’ll also want to scope out this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, price drops on Google’s official Pixel Watch 2 woven band, and a 50% discount on Samsung’s official 15W Wireless Charger Duo. As for the apps, highlights include Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Clue, Charlie in Underworld, The Game of Life 2, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories features:

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is based on H.P. Lovecraft’s stories. You will experience first-hand the cosmic horror created by the genius of Providence. Every character will go through an investigation that will take them through different locations, from the creepy old Victorian mansion to the abandoned hospital where forbidden experiments take place or the jungle where lost tribes celebrate forgotten rituals, just to name a few. Levels are randomly generated: it will be a different experience every time you play. Also, they vary depending on the character you’re playing with. Look for items and clues to unlock secrets and new stories.

