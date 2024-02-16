Save up to $1,200 on refrigerators, dishwashers, and laundry combos in this Presidents’ Day sale

Presidents’ Day weekend has arrived and with it comes Best Buy’s four-day sale that is seeing a wide variety of appliances now discounted up to 40% off, with free shipping available across the board and a chance to get up to $200 in extra savings. You’ll find dishwashers, washing machines, ovens, refrigerators, and more. We’ve curated a list of some of our favorites below, or you can browse the offerings on the main deal page here.

Throughout the sale, Best Buy is offering up to $200 in e-gift cards along with purchases of select Samsung refrigerators. You can also get up to $150 in e-gift cards along with your purchase of select Samsung laundry packages as well. Learn more here.

If you want to keep rolling in the Presidents’ Day savings, check out our other coverage of the many other sales going on. Greenworks is taking 25% off a large selection of outdoor power tools, as well as offering a pre-season special on two select riding lawn mowers that gives you up to $800 in savings on the equipment and up to $450 in gift cards for future purchases. You’ll also find a selection of Eve HomeKit/Thread-supported smart home devices up to 50% off, three models of ECOVACS robots and vacuums with auto-empty stations up to 42% off, and even HP wireless all-in-one printers up to 53% off.

Bella Pro 8-quart Digital Air Fryer features:

Amazing taste, crispy texture, and 75% less fat than traditional fried foods, the Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer with Divided Basket is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Featuring an extra-large capacity to feed up to 8 people and a divided basket that cooks two foods at once, you (and your family…and your friends…) will love it. Beautiful design with a professional stainless steel handle takes it to the next level.

