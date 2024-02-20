Amazon PowerA Pokémon sale from $13: Slim Switch cases and controllers up to 30% off

Just after the brand’s new Fortnite Peely Switch controller and case went up for pre-order with the bonus in-game Prickly Axe item, Amazon has now launched a sale event featuring a host of PowerA Pokémon Switch gear. The deals start from $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and include both a series of Switch carry cases as well as the brand’s Enhanced Wired Controllers in various designs. These are fun officially licensed accessories that won’t break the bank that also make for great Pokémon collectibles, all of which are now on sale by up to 30%. You’ll find all of the deals right here alongside some top picks below. 

PowerA Pokémon Switch case deals:

And the Pokémon Switch controllers:

PowerA Pikachu vs. Dragonite slim Case features:

  • Featuring an epic rendition of Pikachu and Dragonite mid-battle
  • Sturdy outer shell with rubberized handle and durable dual zipper pulls
  • Built-in play stand for Tabletop Mode
  • Molded interior with felt lining plus zippered mesh storage fits either system
  • Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes game storage for nine game cards

