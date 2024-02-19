Nintendo announces first Direct game showcase of 2024 for later this week!

Well, both Xbox and Sony have broadcasted their first game showcases of the year, and you know what that means – Nintendo is next. Rumors of the next Direct showcase had surfaced just before Microsoft’s Phil Spencer confirmed select Xbox exclusive titles were indeed coming to PlayStation 5 and Switch, but Nintendo has now officially confirmed the first Direct showcase of the year. After the launch of Mario vs. Donkey Kong and just ahead of Princess Peach Showtime! making its worldwide debut on March 22, Nintendo and its development partners will take the stage in two day’s time. Head below for the details.

First Nintendo Direct of the year streams this week!

Nintendo has now taken to its official X (Twitter) feed to announce the first Nintendo Direct showcase of the year. Scheduled to stream on February 21, 2024, it is set to give folks a closer look and more details on what’s to come for Nintendo Switch this year.

As far as what we know for sure, this broadcast will be 25 minutes long and focus on “games coming in the first half of 2024.” This is a Partner Showcase, so it will almost certainly focus entirely on games coming from Nintendo’s publishing and development partners as opposed to big-time, first-party Mario and Zelda and Kirby games – but you never know really.

The first Direct showcase of the year will run 25 minutes in length this Wednesday at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET.

Rumors suggested there could be a chance we see some details on the Xbox exclusives coming to the platform in an upcoming Direct, but after Phil (mostly) let the cat out of the bag last week, there’s not many surprises left on that front it would appear (those games are most likely Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment with Sea of Thieves and Grounded coming thereafter).

And considering this is a Partner Showcase, one would assume we likely won’t be getting the Nintendo Switch Pro or whatever Nintendo’s next hardware is, right?

It won’t be long until we find out for sure now. What are you hoping to see from this week’s Nintendo Direct showcase?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!