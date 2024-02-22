Elevation Lab’s TagVault AirTag Wallet holder is the ‘world’s thinnest’ and now down at just $8

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is offering its TagVault Wallet AirTag card holder for $7.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly as much as $12 in some colorways, the black model on sale here today typically sells $10. You’re looking at a solid 20% price drop to match the discount we tracked for Black Friday last year. While we have featured a number of Find My wallet tracker cards as of late, including this $22.50 model at its all-time low, Elevation Lab’s holder delivers a similar experience by way of the Apple item tracker you already have for even less with today’s deal. More details below.

Elevation Lab says this is the “world’s thinnest AirTag wallet holder card insert.” It is made of a flexible material with “no additional thickness added to AirTag” and a form-factor that measures even shorter than a typical credit card.

Be sure to check out the ongoing launch deals on Elevation Lab’s new safety pin-style AirTag mounts as well as its latest magnetic models and the deals we are tracking below on others:

Elevation Lab TagVault Wallet AirTag card holder features:

Other Apple AirTag holders are bulky and made from thick hard plastic that stiffens your wallet. TagVault Wallet is the best way to keep AirTag in your wallet. Ultra-thin, no additional thickness added to AirTag. Flexible silicone construction to conform and flex with your wallet. Shorter than a credit card keeping it hidden. And its shape locks inside credit card slots in your wallet. Never lose your wallet again.

