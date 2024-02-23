Weekend Switch game deals from $1: Mario, Kirby, Street Fighter, Zelda, more (Up to 85% off)

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesnintendoeShop
85% off From $1

Switch gamers are in luck this weekend with loads of big-time price drops on titles directly from Nintendo alongside some publisher sales going live on the eShop. Amazon is running a solid 33% off event featuring titles coming straight out of the Mushroom Kingdom, while Ubisoft and Capcom have now taken over the sales section on the eShop with loads of deals on their major IP. Alongside all of latest announcements from this week’s Direct showcase, deals on the new STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection for Switch, and all of the Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses, you’ll find all of this weekend’s best Nintendo Switch game deals waiting down below. 

This weekend’s best Switch game deals

Firstly, let’s take a closer look at all of the best physical and digital deals live on Amazon, featuring everything from Mario and Kirby games to Metroid and more:

And now, moving over to the eShop, Nintendo has launched a Ubisoft Publisher sale with up to 85% in savings alongside a Capcom Fighting Game sale event and a Capcom Arcade Stadium Sale. You’ll find all of these deals waiting on this page (and on the eShop when you boot up your Switch tonight) as well as some top picks highlighted below:

Super Mario Odyssey features:

  • Explore 3D kingdoms filled with secrets and surprises, including costumes for Mario and several ways to interact with environments
  • Mario’s new friend, Cappy, lets you master new moves like cap throw, cap jump and capture
  • Visit astonishing new locales, such as the skyscraper-packed New Donk City, and run into familiar friends and foes as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans
  • Hand a Joy-Con controller to a friend to enjoy simultaneous multiplayer: Player 1 controls Mario while Player 2 controls Mario’s new ally Cappy

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best Buy appliance sale takes up to 55% off dishwashers...
Tested: Anker’s new MagGo Qi2 power bank wows wit...
CRKD’s ‘zero stick drift’ LE Nitro De...
Aventon’s Abound Cargo e-bike drops to $1,799 with $3...
Android game and app deals: The Game of Life, Charlie i...
Hit the ground running with your last chance to save 51...
CRKD’s next-gen Nitro Deck+ with HDMI, new side k...
These luggage-inspired AirPods cases are now an extra 2...
Load more...
Show More Comments