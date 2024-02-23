Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses now live: FREE acrylic diorama stand and more

Nintendo’s next major first-party release after Mario vs. Donkey Kong is the debut of the new Princess Peach Showtime!, and it’s now time to take a look at some pre-order bonuses. When the game first went up for pre-order there were no actual bonuses available just yet here in the US, but both Walmart and Best Buy now have some extra goodies you can score for pre-ordering the game before it launches in mid March alongside the new official all-pink Joy-Con. Head below for more details.

Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses

Princess Peach and Stella are set to save the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch starting on March 22, 2024. Just after Nintendo unleashed the Princess Peach Showtime! Transformation Trailer: Act II trailer earlier this month to show off some of the titular character’s disguise abilities, we had a chance to go hands-on with the game for a short time to see what it’s all about. You can check out our impressions of the experience right here.

But for now it’s on to the US pre-order bonuses. The game is available to pre-purchase over at Amazon, but, as excepted, there are no bonus goodies there. Best Buy and Walmart appear to be the only two retailers with proper bonuses for US gamers right now, so let’s take a look at those.

First up is Walmart. The game is up for pre-order there at $59.99 shipped with an included a 2-pack of hair scrunchies adorned with Peach herself on one and iconography from the game on the other.

But, if you ask me, the best Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonus comes by way of Best Buy. The retailer has the game listed at $59.99 with an included acrylic diorama-like stand for FREE.

If any early pre-order discounts on the game, outside of the Nintendo Switch Online vouchers, pop-up or we see any additional pre-purchase bonuses go live, this post will be updated accordingly.

The official Nintendo Joy-Con in the new Pastel Pink colorway are (at the time of writing) available for pre-order at Best Buy for $79.99.

