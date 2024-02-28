Throw this 20,000mAh Baseus power bank in your EDC down at $24, or the 10K model at $16

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its late 2023 model 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank for $23.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $28, this model landed on Amazon in late December and has only seen a couple price drops since. Today’s deal is matching the previous mention and the lowest we have tracked. Encasing a 20,000mAh battery inside, it supports 20W PD 3.0 fast charging on iPhone and other USB-C devices – Baseus says its can “charge iPhone 15 up to 55% in 30 minutes.” You’ll find a pair of USB-C ports and a USB-A option for legacy devices at the ready to ensure you can stay powered up away from an outlet for the day or more. Head below for additional details and an offer on the smaller 10,000mAh model.

If the 20,000mA h battery capacity is overkill, throw Baseus’ 10,000mAh model in your EDC while it’s down at $15.99 Prime shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This one regularly fetches $20 on Amazon as of late and is now an additional 20% off the going rate. This one delivers on very similar specs, including USB-A/C connectivity and up to 20W charging, just with the smaller capacity battery inside.

Baseus 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank features:

This portable charger support 20W PD 3.0 fast charging for iPhone 15/14/13/12/11 series, QC3.0 PD3.0 fast charging for Android and Samsung galaxy series, which can charge iPhone 15 up to 55% in 30 minutes using USB-C to USB-C cable. Don’t wait too long! This 20000mAh high capacity portable battery charger can fast charge iPhone 15 about 4 times and iPhone 15 Pro Max about 3 times, perfect for travel, camping, business trips and more.

