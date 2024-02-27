Journey’s TRIO ULTRA 15W MagSafe stand with Apple Watch Fast Charging back in-stock at 20% off

Update: This latest 15W model is now back in-stock and available at 20% off using code SAVE20 at checkout. Details below. 

After getting a chance to go hands-on with the brand’s Rapid TRIO previously, and coming away impressed, Journey has now released a new, more powerful 15W MagSafe charging stand. The brand has been on a role lately with the release of its Apple Find My-equipped LOC8 line of accessories (wallet tracker card, passport holder, and MagSafe wallet), but now it has turned to the higher-end MagSafe stand category with the release of its best model yet, the TRIO ULTRA 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Station. Now available for purchase at 20% off as part of its holiday event, you can get a closer look down below. 

New Journey TRIO ULTRA 15W MagSafe charging stand at 20% off

The Journey TRIO ULTRA 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand features a design heavily inspired by its previous model with chunky clean lines and a metal stand extending from the charger base. You’ll find dedicated charging pads for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, but this time Journey has upped the ante with higher power specs. 

Experience seamless charging with the Trio Ultra: Fast wireless charging, MagSafe and MFi certified, and a space-saving design for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

As opposed to the 7.5W found on the standard model, the new “certified under Made for MagSafe and MFi” model features a 15W, angle-adjustable MagSafe charging pad for iPhone 12 through 15. Along the back, you’ll find a dedicated magnetic Apple Watch Fast Charger, and in the weighted base, a Qi-style charger for your AirPods or other small wireless charging-compatible gear. 

Journey is also throwing in a 30W wall charger and a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable to power the 15W MagSafe stand. 

Here are the features at a glance:

  • Simultaneously charges iPhone, AirPods/Pro, Apple Watch
  • Works with iPhone 15/14/13/12 series, Apple Watch Series 1-9, SE, Ultra 1/2, AirPods(Wireless charging models)
  • Supports 15W Fast Charging for iPhone
  • Supports Fast charging for Apple Watch and AirPods
  • Certified under Made for MagSafe and MFi.
  • Vertical build consumes less desk space
  • Swivel your phone screen angle up to 55 degrees
  • Securely grips your phone with extra strong magnets
  • Weighted base suits single-hand operation
  • 1 Year warranty-backed

And, as promised, the new Journey TRIO ULTRA 3-in-1 15W MagSafe charging stand is now available for purchase at 20% off. Carrying a regular price tag of $169.99 shipped, using code HOLIDAY20 at checkout will knock your total down to $135.99 shipped

