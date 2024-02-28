Android game and app deals: Wild Case Adventure, Galaxy Genome, SPHAZE, more

The mid-week Android game and app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Be sure to check out the deals we are tracking on Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor as well as its new Pixel Tablet 256GB and these Google Pixel Watch 2 Active bands, but for now we are zeroing-in on the apps. Highlights include titles like The Wild Case Adventure, Galaxy Genome, Sonya The Great Adventure, SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

The Wild Case Adventure features:

Join a paranormal detective on a journey to a remote eastern village in the forest, where strange wild creatures with glowing eyes are terrorizing the inhabitants and keeping them in horror. In this atmospheric, story-driven puzzle adventure, players will meet a cast of quirky characters, experience mysterious encounters, find text clues, and solve puzzles as they delve deeper into the secrets of the village.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!