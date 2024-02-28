Android game and app deals: Wild Case Adventure, Galaxy Genome, SPHAZE, more

The mid-week Android game and app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Be sure to check out the deals we are tracking on Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor as well as its new Pixel Tablet 256GB and these Google Pixel Watch 2 Active bands, but for now we are zeroing-in on the apps. Highlights include titles like The Wild Case Adventure, Galaxy Genome, Sonya The Great Adventure, SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Monster Killer Pro – Shooter FREE (Reg. $1)
- Note Recognition FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- The Wild Case Adventure (Full) $2 (Reg. $5)
- Galaxy Genome [Space Sim] $2 (Reg. $3)
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $2 (Reg. $5)
- Mindcell $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- FUR Squadron – space shooter $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Wall of insanity $1 (Reg. $5)
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Ango Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Gladient Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- NT Calculator – Extensive Calc $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- NT Converter – Unit Converter $1.50 (Reg. $3)
More Android app deals still live:
- RUSTY: Island Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bookmark Manager – URL manager FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Templar Assault RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Cyber Knights RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Last Dream (Full) $2 (Reg. $5)
- Angelo and Deemon (Full) $2 (Reg. $5)
- Dr. Seuss Book Collection #1 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Dr. Seuss Book Collection #2 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Word Quest PRO $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Super Shortcut: Multitasking $0.20 (Reg. $2)
- Car Expenses Manager Pro $2 (Reg. $7)
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
The Wild Case Adventure features:
Join a paranormal detective on a journey to a remote eastern village in the forest, where strange wild creatures with glowing eyes are terrorizing the inhabitants and keeping them in horror. In this atmospheric, story-driven puzzle adventure, players will meet a cast of quirky characters, experience mysterious encounters, find text clues, and solve puzzles as they delve deeper into the secrets of the village.
