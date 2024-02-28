Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor start from $100 each with this regularly $450 3-pack

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering a 3-pack of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor for $349.99 shipped. My Best Buy members can take an extra $50 off, dropping the price to $299.99. Today’s offer is down from $450 in either case and means that each camera starts from $100. Our last mention was $130 for a single camera, dropping today’s offer by an extra $30 per device. Overall, today’s discount saves you $150. Head below for more.

Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor features a weather-resistant build that can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

As a quick reminder about locking in that extra savings from Best Buy, the my Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher my Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. This landing page courtesy of the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

If you’re not already a paid Best Buy member, that’s okay! The retailer is really pushing sign-ups, and to help sweeten the pot on top of the savings in the promotion, it is also throwing in an added credit. You’ll get a $25 Best Buy gift certificate if you sign up now to spend on any of the deals you’re shopping. That’s half of the price of the membership’s cost. So with the added credit and the $50 discount above, you can sign up for the paid membership and still make out for less.

If the outdoor functionality isn’t a must, going with the standard Google Nest Cam Indoor for $100 might be a better call. Much like you’d gather from its name, the Nest Cam Indoor is meant to be used inside and sports the same 1080p recording functionality as the lead deal with a wired form-factor and more affordable price to match. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor features:

Nest Cam has built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal, and vehicle and send alerts directly through the Google Home app, no subscription required. Easily check in from anywhere 24/7 with 1080p HDR video[1] with night vision, and see what you missed with 3 hours of free event video history; add a Nest Aware subscription (sold separately) for up to 60 days of video history.

