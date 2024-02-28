Google’s new Pixel Tablet 256GB has never sold for less with $150 discount to $449

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering the new Google Pixel Tablet for its best price yet. The elevated 256GB Wi-Fi model drops down to $449 shipped. It’s down from $599 in order to save you $150. That’s an extra $50 below our previous mentions, as well as a new all-time low. It has previously only ever dropped to $499, and now that trend has been broken with the most sizable price cut yet. We explore the whole experience below the fold, or you can just hop over to our hands-on review, too.

Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form-factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts.

One of the neat things about the Pixel Tablet is that you can score extra versions of the Charging Speaker Dock in order to refuel or take advantage of the smart display mode in multiple rooms around the house. It’s also getting in on the savings on Amazon, with the dock now selling for $77.99. This is a new all-time low at $51 off the usual $129 price tag and marking a rare chance to save in the first place. It’s a great option for expanding the capabilities of the tablet to more than just a single room and also beats our previous mention by $20.

Google Pixel Tablet features:

Engineered by Google, the Pixel Tablet is the first tablet with the Google Tensor G2 chip built in; it features Google AI for smooth streaming, high-quality video calls, an efficient battery, and more. The Pixel Tablet comes with a unique speaker dock that keeps it charged and ready 24/7 and doubles as a great-sounding speaker for room-filling music. The 11-inch screen with brilliant colors and adaptive brightness is perfect for streaming entertainment and editing photos and videos.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!