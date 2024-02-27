Save on official Google Pixel Watch 2 Active bands starting from $32 (Reg. $50, New lows)

Amazon is now marking down a collection of official Google Pixel Watch Active bands. Quite a few styles are available, and pricing starts at $32.44 shipped for the porcelain white model. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and marking a new all-time low. Today’s offer is nearly $4 under our previous mention, too. These Active Bands take on a more workout-friendly design, as you’d expect from the name, with a waterproof design made of a higher-end Fluoroelastomer material with stainless steel clasp and lugs.

If the woven stylings aren’t quite going to fit in with your wardrobe, Amazon now also discounts the Google Pixel Watch Crafted Leather Band. The savings drop the official strap down to $61.26 from the usual $80 price tag after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That’s 24% off and a new all-time low at $4 under our previous mention.

Google’s official Pixel Watch band comes with an Italian leather build complete with stainless steel hardware. It elevates the look of both the original and newer Pixel Watch 2 with a black Obsidian design that’s a bit more premium than the rubber strap included in the package. We previously took a hands-on look at how it dresses up your wearable, writing home about its build quality.

Each of the bands on sale today work with the original Pixel Watch, but also with the newer Pixel Watch 2. The discounts arrive just in time to pair with the rare chance to save that we’re tracking on the flagship wearable. We haven’t seen all too many discounts lately on the smartwatch, but there’s still time to put Google Pixel Watch 2 on your wrist for spring workouts at $300 following the $50 price cut.

Google Pixel Watch Active bands features:

With an array of bands to accessorize your Google Pixel Watch, you can pick a different one for all different occasions. Choose classic or modern styles and colors that match your mood, from bright and fun to dressy or serious. The bands are easy to switch out quickly and securely.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!