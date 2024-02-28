TP-Link’s affordable smart cams now even lower with up to 35% in savings and deals from $20

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
35% off From $20
icon

Amazon has now kicked off a new sale event featuring the already affordable TP-Link Kasa smart cameras at even lower prices. One notable option has the 2023 model Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Security Camera in black down at $25.99 shipped. This model launched on Amazon last spring at $35 and has since bounced between $30 and full price before dropping slightly lower at the tail end of last year. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find to deliver a relatively new indoor smart camera from a trusted brand at a particularly low price. Head below for more deals and details. 

The EC71 Kasa Smart Indoor Camera on sale above features pan and tilt action to keep everything in the room in view with a 360-degree horizontal and 113-degree vertical range. That’s alongside motion tracking tech, real-time alerts, and live video feeds being sent to your smart device of choice. This model also features 2-way audio and an optional built-in siren for security as well as subscription-free onboard footage storage by way of the 256GB microSD card slot. 

While the rest of the models on sale in today’s Amazon TP-Link event are a little bit older, the deals start from just $20 Prime shipped and make for notable options for folks who don’t need the latest and greatest. 

Elsewhere in today’s smart home deals, we have offers waiting on Linkind’s 4-pack of RGBTW BR30 Matter smart flood lights as well as Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor, and one of the lowest prices yet on Eve MotionBlinds. You might also want to scope out the one-day deal we are tracking on the Ember’s navy blue Smart Mug 2 with wireless charging before it goes back to full price later tonight.

This Pan/Tilt IP camera see everything across an entire room or walkway with the 360° horizontal and 113° vertical range pan/tilt field of view. Kasa Smart Hidden Camera with Audio/Video can automatically track moving objects or people, providing real-time alerts and increasing the overall effectiveness of your security system. Get instant push notifications when motion or a person is detected, you can even enable baby crying detection to use EC71 as a baby camera monitor. Discern from notifications that matter, so you’ll know if it’s your pet playing around or if someone is actually there. Never truly leave home with the built-in 2-way audio. Use as a pet camera with phone app to comfort your pet from anywhere in the world. Keep your family safe with cameras for home security indoor by warding off intruders.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
TP-Link

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Introducing Fir: Hydro Flask’s deep woods, Oregon...
SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 7X wireless headset for ...
Grab a pair of Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged sneakers fo...
Rest your MacBook on this affordable aluminum stand at ...
Second-ever discount takes $80 off UGREEN’s all-new 1...
Crank up your battlestation with Crucial’s T700 G...
Prep for spring with 25% off Greenworks 60V electric la...
Get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with this 7-inch wir...
Load more...
Show More Comments