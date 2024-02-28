TP-Link’s affordable smart cams now even lower with up to 35% in savings and deals from $20

Amazon has now kicked off a new sale event featuring the already affordable TP-Link Kasa smart cameras at even lower prices. One notable option has the 2023 model Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Security Camera in black down at $25.99 shipped. This model launched on Amazon last spring at $35 and has since bounced between $30 and full price before dropping slightly lower at the tail end of last year. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find to deliver a relatively new indoor smart camera from a trusted brand at a particularly low price. Head below for more deals and details.

The EC71 Kasa Smart Indoor Camera on sale above features pan and tilt action to keep everything in the room in view with a 360-degree horizontal and 113-degree vertical range. That’s alongside motion tracking tech, real-time alerts, and live video feeds being sent to your smart device of choice. This model also features 2-way audio and an optional built-in siren for security as well as subscription-free onboard footage storage by way of the 256GB microSD card slot.

While the rest of the models on sale in today’s Amazon TP-Link event are a little bit older, the deals start from just $20 Prime shipped and make for notable options for folks who don’t need the latest and greatest.

Elsewhere in today’s smart home deals, we have offers waiting on Linkind’s 4-pack of RGBTW BR30 Matter smart flood lights as well as Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor, and one of the lowest prices yet on Eve MotionBlinds. You might also want to scope out the one-day deal we are tracking on the Ember’s navy blue Smart Mug 2 with wireless charging before it goes back to full price later tonight.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Security Camera features:

This Pan/Tilt IP camera see everything across an entire room or walkway with the 360° horizontal and 113° vertical range pan/tilt field of view. Kasa Smart Hidden Camera with Audio/Video can automatically track moving objects or people, providing real-time alerts and increasing the overall effectiveness of your security system. Get instant push notifications when motion or a person is detected, you can even enable baby crying detection to use EC71 as a baby camera monitor. Discern from notifications that matter, so you’ll know if it’s your pet playing around or if someone is actually there. Never truly leave home with the built-in 2-way audio. Use as a pet camera with phone app to comfort your pet from anywhere in the world. Keep your family safe with cameras for home security indoor by warding off intruders.

