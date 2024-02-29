Baseus’ ultra-thin 20K mAh 100W Blade power bank with LED screen now $70 for limited-time (30% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBaseus
30% off $70

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, the Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its 100W Blade Power Bank down at $69.98 shipped. While listed with a regular price at $130, this model typically sells for $100 at Amazon and is now a solid 30% off the going rate. Today’s deal is matching the previous deal price and the lowest we have tracked. This one separates itself from many of the other power banks out there with a thin Blade-style form-factor that houses the 20,000mAh battery pack. It features a pair of PD USB-C ports “certified for PD 3.0 and PPS” with output at up to 100W alongside a pair of USB-A jacks for legacy gear. The onboard LED status screen displays charging speed and time; “orange lightning icon refers to fast charging; when recharging it, the time displayed is the time left for getting fully recharged.” Head below for more details. 

More of this week’s best power bank and charging deals:

Just be sure to also check out this offer on Anker’s new Qi2 15W MagSafe power bank. Now seeing its very first discount, you can secure one of the brand’s latest down at $59.50 right now. 

Baseus 100W Blade Power Bank features:

Crafted with 2 PD USB-C ports certified for PD 3.0 and PPS with a power output going up to 100W, allowing you to fast charge your MacBook Pro 16-inch up to 36% in only 30 minutes (Note: This power bank can only charge the MacBook 0.58 times). Meanwhile, cut the recharge time down to 1.2hrs with the included USB-C to C cable and a 65W USB-C PD wall charger(not included). Baseus 100W laptop power bank houses 2 USB-C ports supporting 100W output and 65W input, plus 2 fast charging USB-A ports compatible with laptops, smartphones, and all low to high-power portable devices. As all Baseus fast charging power banks, it features our exclusive LED status display to easily track charging speed and time;

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Baseus

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Prep for spring upgrades with up to $190 off DEWALT too...
Stock up for next winter with a Marmot Men’s Shad...
Enrich your kid’s playtime with ELEGOO’s ST...
allbirds Secret Sale: Save 50% on these best-selling sh...
Today only: Grab this 3-quart Bella Pro Air Fryer for j...
Oster’s 8-in-1 french door convection oven with X...
8Bitdo updates its Switch, PC, and Xbox controller line...
Never overcook your proteins with Govee’s Bluetoo...
Load more...
Show More Comments