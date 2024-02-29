Baseus’ ultra-thin 20K mAh 100W Blade power bank with LED screen now $70 for limited-time (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, the Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its 100W Blade Power Bank down at $69.98 shipped. While listed with a regular price at $130, this model typically sells for $100 at Amazon and is now a solid 30% off the going rate. Today’s deal is matching the previous deal price and the lowest we have tracked. This one separates itself from many of the other power banks out there with a thin Blade-style form-factor that houses the 20,000mAh battery pack. It features a pair of PD USB-C ports “certified for PD 3.0 and PPS” with output at up to 100W alongside a pair of USB-A jacks for legacy gear. The onboard LED status screen displays charging speed and time; “orange lightning icon refers to fast charging; when recharging it, the time displayed is the time left for getting fully recharged.” Head below for more details.

More of this week’s best power bank and charging deals:

Just be sure to also check out this offer on Anker’s new Qi2 15W MagSafe power bank. Now seeing its very first discount, you can secure one of the brand’s latest down at $59.50 right now.

Baseus 100W Blade Power Bank features:

Crafted with 2 PD USB-C ports certified for PD 3.0 and PPS with a power output going up to 100W, allowing you to fast charge your MacBook Pro 16-inch up to 36% in only 30 minutes (Note: This power bank can only charge the MacBook 0.58 times). Meanwhile, cut the recharge time down to 1.2hrs with the included USB-C to C cable and a 65W USB-C PD wall charger(not included). Baseus 100W laptop power bank houses 2 USB-C ports supporting 100W output and 65W input, plus 2 fast charging USB-A ports compatible with laptops, smartphones, and all low to high-power portable devices. As all Baseus fast charging power banks, it features our exclusive LED status display to easily track charging speed and time;

