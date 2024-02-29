Stanley’s regularly $85 stainless steel 5-gallon wet/dry shop vac now down at $45

Stanley 5-Gallon Wet:Dry Vacuum

Even if you don’t have a home workshop or a garage to keep clean, some messes are just too much for a robotic vacuum system or your standard upright cleaner, and that’s where a shop vac comes into play. Best Buy is now offering Stanley 5-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum down at $44.99 shipped, well below the regular $85 it fetches. This model is currently listed at $85 at Amazon as well, and is currently out of stock at $60 via Home Depot. Now $40 off its regular price tag at Best Buy, this Stanley vac can help with both wet and dry messes wherever they might occur, not to mention more demanding clean up jobs you might have ahead of you with spring DIY and renovation jobs. Hit the jump for a closer look at the specs on this model. 

This Stanley Wet/Dry Vacuum features a 5-gallon capacity with a stainless steel and plastic build alongside its caster-style wheels to navigate your job site or otherwise. The 5-foot extension is joined by a built-in cord wrap, carry handles, a tank drain, and a “powerful heavy-duty motor for providing maximum suction power for heavy-duty pickup.” 

Stanley 5-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum features:

The Stanley Stainless Steel 5 Gal. wet/dry vac features a powerful heavy-duty motor for providing maximum suction power for heavy-duty pickup. The heavy duty motor was built to provide you with maximum suction or blowing capabilities. Strong handles for easy carrying. Convenient, built-in power cord wrap. Accessory storage casters keep your tools organized and provide ease of movement in any direction. 

