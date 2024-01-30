Vactidy’s new Blitz V8 Pro cordless vacuum cleaner launches with $120 off discount

Vactidy, a smart home appliance manufacturer, has released its new Blitz V8 Pro Cordless Vacuum with a special launch discount on Amazon. Now available for purchase, this new model offers up some improvements from its predecessor, combining more powerful suction with the brand’s multi-cyclone CycloneFlow technology – plus lower noise levels, and accessory storage racks to round out the package.

The Blitz V8 Pro is equipped with a 160W motor that delivers 25,000Pa of suction power – a 5,000Pa increase from its previous model – and is designed to handle pet hair, human hair, dust, debris, and more with ease. This increase in suction is combined with the Blitz series’ CycloneFlow technology and four-stage multi-cyclone filtration system that “effectively captures 99.97% of microscopic dust particles as small as 0.1 microns.” This system also promotes the release of fresh air while you vacuum, preventing secondary air pollution within your home or space.

It has been given two distinct cleaning modes to better customize its cleaning experience, with one of the modes being carried over from the older model and one being newly added. The first is a Max mode that utilizes its 25KPa suction for deeper cleaning of low-pile carpets and the removal of stubborn pet hair and dander. The new ECO mode instead rations its power to extend its 35-minute battery life, with it able to handle floors and furniture surface needs. You’ll be able to switch between modes and keep informed on its real-time working status with the new LED touchscreen.

One of the standout features is its upgraded EasyGrab technology floor brush that has bristles alongside a plastic strip for greater dust removal on hardwood floors and carpets alike. Its maneuverability has also been improved, swiveling up to 180 degrees sideways and up to 90 degrees up and down allowing you to reach under low-laying furniture and cabinets more easily.

Like the previous model, the Blitz V8 Pro also boasts a self-standing design that lets you pause cleaning at any moment and walk away without concern. This not only lets you free up your hands at unexpected moments but also allows the vacuum to be stored wherever is convenient. It only weighs 3.3 pounds too, lessening weight strains while it stands and and making it easy to operate regardless of age or size.

Some of the carried-over features include the LED brush head lights for dust illumination, the retractable metal tube to help with height differences of users and also to hit those out-of-reach areas of your home, and the 6-in-1 convertible multi-functionality. With the included tools/attachments, it can be quickly changed over into a more portable hand vacuum for jobs like windowsills, ceilings, curtains, car interiors, and in the crevices of sofas and beds.

The Blitz V8 Pro is now available for purchase

Vactidy’s Blitz V8 Pro is now available for purchase with a special launch discount of $79.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. There is no mention of how long this launch special will continue.

