Save $120 on V-MODA’s Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones today at $180 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesV-MODA
Reg. $299 $180
V-MODA Crossfade 3 Wireless

Update: Alongside the deals on the bronze and matte black models, Amazon has also now dropped the price on the Gunmetal Black variant down to the same $179.99 shipped from the usual $300 price tag. 

Update: Amazon is now offering a huge price drop on V-MODA Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones in matte black down at $179.99 shipped. That’s another $70 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Details are otherwise below. 

Amazon is now offering the V-MODA Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones in matte black down at $249 shipped. Regularly $299 and still fetching as much directly from V-MODA, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a very brief drop to $225 for Black Friday last year, this is the first notable deal since the holidays and matching the best we have seen on Amazon otherwise. Alongside the unique design, the V-MODA Crossfade cans are some of the most attractive out there if you ask me. They also combine premium materials with a padded and flexible metal headband as well as a CliqFold hinge for compact storage and customizable ear-cup shields. Hit up our launch coverage and head below for more details.

The Crossfade 3 are said to offer “club energy and excitement with punchy, well-defined bass and ultra-smooth midrange and highs.” They support Qualcomm aptX HD and AAC codecs for wireless transmission and you can achieve Hi-Res Audio certification (from the Japan Audio Society) when they are plugged in (“5–40,000 Hz frequency response”). The internal battery delivers up to 30 hours of listening time alongside USB-C charging. 

They ship with a USB-C charging cable, SpeakEasy 1-button clip, a carabiner clip, V-MODA’s Exoskeleton Carry Case, and the “Immortal Life Replacement Program.”

You’ll also want to scope out the new Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus ANC headphones that are now shipping at $230. But if you’re in the market for some earbuds, we are still tracking an Amazon low on the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds down at $249, or $50 off the going rate. All of the details you need on those are right here

V-MODA Crossfade 3 Wireless features:

  • The latest model in the Crossfade headphones series favored by the world’s top DJs
  • The V-MODA sound signature retuned and refined, offering club energy and excitement with punchy, well-defined bass and ultra-smooth midrange and highs
  • Qualcomm aptX HD and AAC codecs deliver premium sound for wireless listening over Bluetooth
  • Wired operation with the included cable extends the audio quality further with 5–40,000 Hz frequency response and official Hi-Res Audio certification from the Japan Audio Society (JAS
  • Up to 30 hours of battery life per charge provides over twice the listening time of previous models

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
V-MODA

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to 50% off during the adidas Spring Savings Eve...
Amazon Bose speaker sale up to $150 off: Latest AI Smar...
Skip Google’s latest and save $371 on Pixel 7 Pro...
Amazon brings back Black Friday deals on its All-new Fi...
Satechi’s metal Space Gray Multi-Angle Tablet Sta...
AirPods Pro 2 return to the all-time low of $189 with n...
Let’s-a go! Countdown to Mario Day 2024 starts to...
New LEGO sets for March: Star Wars 25th anniversary, An...
Load more...
Show More Comments