Juiced’s RipCurrent fat-tire e-bike tops out at 28 MPH for 45+ miles at $1,225 (Reg. $1,699)

Juiced Bikes is offering its RipCurrent Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,225 shipped. Down from its $1,699 price tag, this model has been put on clearance sale by the company due to “minor cosmetic imperfections,” but don’t worry because they assure customers that important components like the motor, controller, display, battery, etc. are brand new. This model saw few discounts over 2023 compared to the newer RipCurrent S, with the biggest of them that we’ve seen dropping costs down to $799 in a short-lived closeout sale back over the summer, and others more regularly falling to $1,249. Today’s deal is a 28% markdown off the going rate and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked.

The RipCurrent e-bike comes equipped with a 750W rear gear hub motor paired with a G2 52V lithium-ion battery that can max out at 28 MPH with a range of up to 45+ miles on a single charge. It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone. Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, ergonomic handle grips, a 1,050-lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant fat-tires.

For more e-bike options, be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Velotric is also having a spring into March sale that is taking up to $500 off a selection of its e-bikes, with some of the models having bundle options as well. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other EV brands, power stations, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

Juiced RipCurrent Fat-Tire e-bike features:

Full-throttle, fat-tire fun! The top-rated RipCurrent fat tire e-bike provides unmatched value and versatility with a powerful G2 52V 15.6Ah Battery (SGS Certified to UL 2271) and 750W motor, plus Torque and Cadence pedal sensors, hydraulic disc brakes and advanced LCD display. With speeds up to 28MPH and an impressive 45+ on a single charge, the RipCurrent is a perfectly engineered sport utility e-bike!

