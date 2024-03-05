Velotric’s Discover 1 e-bike with 65-mile range hits $1,099 low ($500 off), bundles from $1,208

Velotric has launched a spring into March sale that is taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. The biggest deal of the bunch – including bundles – is on the Discover 1 e-bike for $1,099 shipped. Normally going for $1,599, this e-bike sees regular discounts during sales events, with today’s price having last been seen during Black Friday sales. It comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the all-time low.

This model comes in six colorways (mango, indigo grey, silver, cyan, sky blue, and spring) equipped with a 500W (900W peak) motor and a removable 48V battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH (25 MPH unlocked) for up to 65 miles on a single 5-hour charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, a SHIMANO 7-speed drivetrain, a headlight and taillight with rear high-beam braking function, double hydraulic disc brakes, 20-inch puncture-resistant tires, an IPX6 waterproof rating, fenders for both wheels, a 3.5-inch LCD display with USB charging for your personal device, and it even has a walk mode to assist you when walking up a steep hill.

This e-bike model also has two bundle options you can choose from to upgrade your riding experience. The first includes a front basket and a rear cargo rack for $1,208, down from $1,758. This means you’re only paying $109 extra for these add-ons when normally they’d run you $159, giving you an additional $50 off during this sale. The second bundle includes a front basket, a rear cargo rack, a phone mount, and a rear-view mirror that attaches to the handlebars for $1,271, down from $1,821. With this combo, you’ll only be paying $172 extra for add-ons that would regularly cost $222, giving you another $50 deal.

Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other EV brands, power stations, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

Velotric Discover 1 e-bike features:

Meet the Velotric Discover 1, the perfect commuter e-bike for your weekend joyrides or the daily commute. Featuring the powerful Velopower H50 drive system, the Discover 1 goes farther and climbs steeper hills compared to similar bikes. Equipped with hydraulic suspension and brakes, preinstalled fenders with an integrated rear brake light, the Discover 1 also comes in several colors so you can ride in style, safety and comfort.

