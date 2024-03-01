Lectric’s XPedition cargo e-bike comes with $405 in free gear for $1,475 ($734 in savings)

Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for $1,475 shipped. Down from its usual $1,804 price tag, this particular model hasn’t seen many discounts like some of its counterparts, with costs being dropped to $1,399 at the lowest as far as we have tracked. Today’s deal comes in as a $329 markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $224 and landing at the second-lowest price that we can find. Along with your purchase of the e-bike is a bundle of two running boards, two seat cushions for the running boards, an orbitor cargo rack, an orbitor bag, and a frame bag – all of it valued at $405 and included for free giving you a combined $734 in savings! You’ll also receive the same bundle package when purchasing the dual-battery model for $1,789 shipped, down from $2,104.

The XPedition e-bike was designed for those who are always on the go – especially folks like parents dropping off and picking up their kids from school or delivery drivers who need long travel ranges. It comes equipped with an upgraded 750W rear hub-motor (1310W peak) alongside a 48V battery that carries the e-bike up to 75 miles on a single charge (150 miles with dual-battery), hitting speeds of 20 MPH using only the throttle and up to 28 MPH with the five levels of pedal assistance. It comes with a variety of features to enhance your ride: the integrated cargo rack, custom puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes paired with 180mm rotors, a headlamp, taillights, fenders on both wheels, and a backlit LCD display that gives you all the real-time performance data.

For more e-bike options, check out our recent coverage of two Electric Bike Co. e-bike models currently seeing discounts and special offers. First is the Model J e-bike that sports a Venice-beach moped design with a banana seat and equipped with a 750W motor as well as a 14Ah battery that reaches 20 to 28 MPH speeds with a 60-mile range. Next is the Model A e-bike that sports a classic beach cruiser design with the same motor and battery combination. Regardless of what model you get, the company will include a free anti-theft alarm for a limited time.

Lectric XPedition Cargo e-bike features:

The Lectric XPedition has been our most capable eBike to date. This cargo eBike was designed to be the ultimate transportation solution, allowing riders to tackle even the most daunting of hills while holding up to 450lbs. The XPedition is perfect for a wide variety of riders ranging from parents taking their kids to school, to delivery drivers needing to cover 150 miles on a charge. Our all-new Lectric PWR™ programming paired with a 1,310W peak motor and dual-battery setup option makes for a truly robust and enjoyable riding experience. Whatever your transportation needs, the Lectric XPedition is ready to take on the experience with you!

