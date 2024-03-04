Get up to $892 in savings on Blix e-bikes with free accessory bundles starting from $1,499

Blix Bikes has launched a spring sale that is taking up to $600 off its lineup of e-bikes with each purchase also receiving up to $292 in free accessories. A standout amongst the offerings is the Dubbel Utility e-bike for $1,499 shipped, with the dual battery option for $1,899 in bright white, slate grey, or matte nu cream. Down from its usual $2,099, this particular model saw regular discounts during most of 2023’s sales events, dropping to $1,499 at the lowest. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate, returning costs to the all-time low. Along with your purchase you’ll also receive a free front basket, passenger seat, passenger foot pegs, and a Dubbel frame bag worth $292 – so all-in-all, you’ll be getting a total of $892 in savings! Blix is also offering an extra $200 off any purchase of any two e-bikes by using the promo code RIDETOGETHER at checkout.

The Dubbel e-bike is equipped with a 750W (1,350W peak) rear hub motor and your choice between one or two 48V batteries that pushes this e-bike up to max speeds of 20 to 28 MPH and travels a range of 40 to 80 miles, depending on your choice of battery setup. It offers five levels of pedal-assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, odometer, speedometer, travel distance, pedal assist settings, and also supports Bluetooth connectivity to the Blix app for more comprehensive performance data. It also comes stocked with an integrated LED headlight, a rear cargo rack, and a pair of puncture-resistant tires for a smoother ride. Plus, with this deal you can also carry passengers with the added seat and foot pegs.

For more e-bike options, check out our recent coverage of two Electric Bike Co. e-bike models currently seeing discounts and special offers. First is the Model J e-bike that sports a Venice-beach moped design with a banana seat and equipped with a 750W motor as well as a 14Ah battery that reaches 20 to 28 MPH speeds with a 60-mile range. Next is the Model A e-bike that sports a classic beach cruiser design with the same motor and battery combination. Regardless of what model you get, the company will include a free anti-theft alarm for a limited time.

The Dubbel delivers an upright ride, built for the road with options for the taking. 200 lbs of extra cargo and a passenger seat means nothing and no one gets left behind. Ride with your crew around the block, all the while looking and feeling sleek as ever. Padded with fatter tires for wherever 80 miles takes you.

