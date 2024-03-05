Kensington’s Thunderbolt 4 Hub with dual display support hits $110 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Kensington SD2600T Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $110.06 shipped. While this model carries a regular price of $150, it has often fetched as much as $200 on Amazon over the last several months. Today’s deal is nearly $10 under the previous all-time low at Amazon to mark the best deal we have spotted since release. This is a notable mid-tier solution that still delivers Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 connectivity without getting anywhere near the usual $200 or so the higher-end models can go for. Power passthrough action, dual monitor support, and more are all at the ready here. Head below for the details.

This model features three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports that can support audio, data, and video transmission alongside a USB-A port (Gen2 at 10Gb/s). The the 65W power passthrough is joined by support for a pair of 4K monitors at 60Hz or a single 8K display at 30Hz (“any Macs with the original M1 or new M2 CPU will only display to a single monitor due to Apple’s chipset limitations”). It also ships with a 3-year warranty.

If you’re looking for a higher-end solution with HDMI ports alongside the Thunderbolt 4 action, check out this ongoing $60 price drop on this Kensington model. But another great value we are tracking right now in the docking station world features up to $180 in savings on this Space Gray OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock down at $100.

Kensington SD2600T Thunderbolt 4 Hub features:

Thunderbolt 4 hub for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, Mac mini (MacOS 11 and later); Windows 10 and later; iPad Pro and iPad Air 4/5; and Chromebooks; also works great with USB-C and USB4 computers and Thunderbolt 3 Mac devices; if you have a Thunderbolt 3 Windows laptop, this is not the hub for you, see part # K36400NA)

Supports dual monitor 4k Ultra HD (4k 60Hz) or single monitor 8k 30Hz for Thunderbolt laptops (note: any Macs with the original M1 or new M2 CPU will only display to a single monitor due to Apple’s chipset limitations, but Macs with M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs will work with dual displays); for USB-C laptops: HBR3 laptops will receive Dual 4K@30Hz or Single 4K@60Hz; HBR2 laptops will receive Dual 1080P@60Hz or Single 4K@30Hz. USB-C Alt-Mode laptop with Thunderbolt 4 dock supports single display only

