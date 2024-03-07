Grab this 1TB PNY PRO microSD Card while it’s down at the new $70 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the 1TB PNY PRO microSDXC Memory Card for $69.99 shipped. This model originally launched at $230 and more recently fetches something much closer to $110. While this might not be the latest and greatest in microSD cards, this is a particularly notable deal and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on a 1TB solution. For folks who require a serious amount of ultra-portable storage, something to expand a security camera system, or anything else that can benefit from 1TB of space, this is one Amazon all-time low you’ll want to take a closer look at. All of the specs and details below.

The PNY PRO microSDXC Memory Card at 100MB/s is not going to be able to reach the transfer speeds of some of the new Samsung Pro Plus or PRO Ultimate models, but you’re certainly not going to find a 1TB of storage there at a price like this. Even still, you’re looking at Class 10, U3, V30 speed class as well as A2 app-loading performance more than capable of storing serious amounts of data and content at a more than completive price tag. It also ships with the SD adapter for DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops that require it.

More of this week’s microSD card deals:

Samsung 256GB PRO at best price of the year, more from $17

Samsung 512GB 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD cards from $48

The ‘world’s fastest 1.5TB UHS-I microSD card’ from SanDisk now at $110 low

PNY PRO microSDXC Memory Card features:

Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s, and write speeds up to 90MB/s for fast and smooth HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography

A2 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A2 provides minimally 4000 IOPS (Read) and 2000 IOPS (Write)

Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more

Included SD adapter for compatibility with SD enabled host devices, including DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!