Grab this 1TB PNY PRO microSD Card while it’s down at the new $70 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the 1TB PNY PRO microSDXC Memory Card for $69.99 shipped. This model originally launched at $230 and more recently fetches something much closer to $110. While this might not be the latest and greatest in microSD cards, this is a particularly notable deal and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on a 1TB solution. For folks who require a serious amount of ultra-portable storage, something to expand a security camera system, or anything else that can benefit from 1TB of space, this is one Amazon all-time low you’ll want to take a closer look at. All of the specs and details below.
The PNY PRO microSDXC Memory Card at 100MB/s is not going to be able to reach the transfer speeds of some of the new Samsung Pro Plus or PRO Ultimate models, but you’re certainly not going to find a 1TB of storage there at a price like this. Even still, you’re looking at Class 10, U3, V30 speed class as well as A2 app-loading performance more than capable of storing serious amounts of data and content at a more than completive price tag. It also ships with the SD adapter for DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops that require it.
PNY PRO microSDXC Memory Card features:
- Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s, and write speeds up to 90MB/s for fast and smooth HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography
- A2 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A2 provides minimally 4000 IOPS (Read) and 2000 IOPS (Write)
- Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more
- Included SD adapter for compatibility with SD enabled host devices, including DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops
