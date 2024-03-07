8Bitdo’s Hall Effect Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock starts from $56 for today only

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront has now launched Lightning Deal pricing for today only on its Ultimate Hall Effect Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock starting from $55.99 shipped. Regularly $70, you can land this one at up to 20% off for a limited-time on Amazon. This price is available for today only or until discounted stock runs dry. Deals on the brand’s Ultimate models with the Hall Effect joystick don’t come around quite as often and others and now’s your chance to score one with a solid price drop. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for more details.

Alongside the included charging dock, the 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is compatible with Switch, Windows, Steam Deck, and more over Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz adapter, or the included USB cable. When used in wireless mode, it delivers 22 hours of battery life alongside built-in rumble vibration tech and motion controls. You can also leverage the 8Bitdo Ultimate software on PC and mobile to customize the button layout, but you’ll also find onboard back paddle controls and a custom profile switching button.

While the model on sale above does include the lauded, anti-drift Hall Effect joystick for durability and accuracy, 8Bitdo has since updated a number of its controllers with the technology. Our recent feature piece details what to expect from these new versions, many of which are now available for purchase.

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock features:

Compatible with Switch and Steam Deck via Bluetooth/2.4g adapter/USB Cable, Windows with a 2.4g adapter/USB Cable.

Multifunctional Charging Dock – Stable connection and controller will be automatically switching ON/OFF while it is undocked/docked.

Hall Effect Sensing Joystick

Ultimate Software on PC and mobile (Android/iOS)

2 Pro back paddle buttons, Custom Profile Switch Button, Player indicators & 2-way Mode Switching button.

Rumble vibration, motion controls, USB-C, 22 hours rechargeable battery.

