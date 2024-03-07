Baseus 6-in-1 100W charging station with dual AC outlets now 35% off at $71, more from $12

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its 6-in-1 100W GaN3 USB-C Charging Station for $71.49 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Regularly $100, this is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model landed on Amazon for the first time at the top of the year and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. It takes your typical USB-only charging solutions up a notch with a pair of AC outlets on either side of the unit joining two USB-C ports and a pair of legacy USB-A jacks. With a total of 100W output via the USB-C ports and 60W from the USB-A jacks, this is a notable way to consolidate your charging capabilities whether at home or on the go with a 4.9-foot extension cable included in the package. Head below for more deals and details.

Baseus charger deals:

Baseus 6-in-1 100W GaN3 USB-C Charging Station features:

USB Charging Station for Multiple Devices: with 2-Outlets, this power strip has 4 USB Ports and 2 AC portsthat can provide power for 6 devices simultaneously with fast charging fuction.

Say Hi to Our Most Powerful Charger for MacBook: High-speed 100w Charging, empowering your MacBook Pro 16″ M1 2021 from 0% to 33% in just 30 mins.

Charge Air and Pro at Once: PowerCombo 100W can meet your needs in charging MacBook Pro 13″ and MacBook Air M1 at the same time easily via two USB-C ports, a wonderful friend ito boost you productivity in office and home

Streamline Your space: Adopting the third-generation gallium nitride technology, we give chargers a 100Watt power and optimized all-in-one structural. Baseus USB C Charger is more thicker but higher safer, cleaning, and convenience.

