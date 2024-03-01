REDMAGIC transparent 150W charger with onboard display and custom RGB [Deal]

ZTE gaming brand REDMAGIC is uut with a wild new transparent charger and a notable launch deal to go along with it starting today. The new REDMAGIC DAO Charger is designed to bring “unprecedented charging speed and efficiency” to your setup, but the real selling point here is the wild design with a metal chassis, transparent form-factor, an onboard Magic LCD display, and RGB lighting effects…this is not just your average charger. Now available for purchase with a special launch deal and free shipping, you can scope out the details down below.

REDMAGIC transparent charger

The REDMAGIC DAO 150W GaN Charger features the ever-popular transparent designs that have taken the internet by storm among tech enthusiasts. You’ll find a complete see-through design here wrapped inside of a metal frame to show-off the tech inside, including the rolling copper sheet, gold sinking tech, and laser engraving.

The transparent vibes also make way from what the brand refers to as a full LCD Magic Screen. The customizable and interactive display is the “first instance” of its sort on a charger. It delivers real-time charging status, input and output power as well as other parameters. It also appears as though you can use it as a dynamic wallpaper display as well.

And by way of the companion app, you can customize its appearance alongside the “cyberpunk-style” RGB light frame on there other side:

But it’s not all flashy lights and cyberpunk vibes here, this is indeed quite a powerful charger, according to the brand. The 150W GaN charger supports DC gaming laptop fast charging with an up to 7.5 current alongside a “new generation of PD 3.1” power – the USB-C port can output 140W of juice while the latest in LLC architecture delivers a “higher frequency and better power density” as well.

The 4-port charger – DC, a pair of USB-C ports, and USB-A – features a dual copper sheet and gel cooling array alongside the self-developed Neocharger 4.0 tech that is said to dynamically allocate power across the four ports according to the devices it is connected to:

The new Magic display-equipped transparent charger REDMAGIC DAO carries a regular price tag at $199. But you can score one for $179 shipped as part of a special launch discount via the official site.

