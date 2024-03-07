Anker’s PowerLine Flow III USB-C and Lightning cables start from $14 (Reg. $22)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its popular PowerLine Flow III USB-C Cable to $13.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This discounts the 6-foot cable down from its usual $22 price tag to a new all-time low. It’s over 35% off and beats our previous mention by an extra $3. You can also bring home some savings on the PowerLine Flow III Lightning cable if you’re rocking an iPhone 14 or older, with the 6-foot model at $17.09. That’s down from the same $22 price tag and saves you 22% – not quite an all-time low, but close. Head below for more.

Covered in a soft tough silicone, these MFi Lightning and USB-C cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times for the latest iPhones as well as Galaxy and Pixel handsets or even 100W charging for Macs and PCs. I personally love these cables and can easily reccomend them even more at today’s discounted prices.

Now, I hear you. You’re saying Rikka, Rikka, how can I ditch cables entirely from my charging setup? That’s where Qi2 and all of its new charging tech comes into the play. The new standard just caught its big break at CES 2024 earlier in the year as brands raced to show off their new chargers featuring the tech. We just took a hands-on look at one of these releases, with Anker’s new Qi2 MagSafe battery offering the MagSafe power bank I’ve been dreaming of thanks to full 15W speeds and a design that tackles overheating.

Anker Powerline III Flow Lightning Cable features:

You’ve never felt a cable like this before. The silicone finish feels remarkably soft between your fingers as you plug PowerLine III Flow into your device. Our softest cable ever is also one of our strongest. PowerLine III Flow has a 25,000-bend lifespan, more than enough to handle the stresses and strain of charging on the go.

