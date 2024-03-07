LEGO’s new ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ mosaic assembles a 4,200-piece Gotham City skyline

LEGO today is out with a new Batman set celebrating the 85th anniversary of everyone’s favorite crime-fighting vigilante. Themed around the popular Batman: The Animated Series, the new Batman Gotham City Skyline set takes a display-worthy approach as an over 4,200-piece buildable art piece fit for any Caped Crusader collection.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO expands mosaic collection to Gotham City

The LEGO Group has been experimenting lately with its Art series. And while the new Batman set technically isn’t apart of that theme, the inspiration is certinaly there. It brings the company’s recent approach of making 3D mosaics over to the DC side of the brick-built action in order to recreate one of the most famous cities in all of comic book history.

LEGO set number 76271 arrives as the new Batman Gotham City Skyline. It stacks up to 4,210 pieces and assembles a massic picture of the city. It has tons of depth, as each of the miniature buildings are actual LEGO models that protrude from the mosaic backdrop. And yes, the printed Batman logo on the top is part of the set.

The set will also include minifigures of Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Joker. They come on a little display stand flanked by gargoyles – an approach we have seen so many times from the LEGO Group with these display-worthy Batman models. I love that they’re keeping it consistent this time, too. Each of the new minifigues are designed around the looks of their Animated Series appereances, with some overy-stylized looks to fit with their cartoon designs.

The new Batman Gotham City Skyline set will be launching next month on April 1. That is when it launches for LEGO Insiders and in-store, while other builders will be able to score this one come April 4. It retails for $299.99. This kit continues the trend of last year’s Batcave Display Box in releasing a massive and expensive model themed around the Caped Crusader – but at least this one looks amazing.

Today’s reveal is also a bit of a throw back to some news that we shared all the way back at the start of 2023. The Batman: The Animated Series mosaic was one of many creations that leaked as part of a LEGO survey and is just the latest model to go from rumor to actual kit. The upcoming April launch should mean we have plenty more to look forward to in 2024. But at the very least, it means that Batman fans can enjoy an absolutely gorgeous display piece themed around one of the more beloved series from DC.

See more Do you plan to buy the new Batman Mosaic — TidBricks (@TidBricks) March 7, 2024

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!