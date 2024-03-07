Samsung’s 9to5Toys favorite T7 portable SSD drops down to lowest price in months at $70

Amazon is now offering the first deal on the super-popular 1TB Samsung T7 Portable Solid-State Drive in several months. Regularly $125 at Best Buy where it is currently fetching $100, you can now land the charcoal grey model down at $70.38 shipped via Amazon. While we have seen this model down at $65 in limited sales in the past, deals on this 9to5Toys favorite have been much harder to come by as of late. While we have seen some newer 2,000MB/s models launch in the last year or so, like the Samsung T9 we reviewed and the PNY model that debuted this morning, most users don’t even have the high-tech ports to support the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 standard anyway. Head below for more details on the Samsung T7.

While Samsung has launched a newer T7 Shield model since the debut of the model on sale above, that one will cost a whole lot more and delivers very similar specs outside of the rubberized shell – get more details in our hands-on review. The standard-issue T7 delivers more than enough performance for most mainstream users, including 1,050MB/s speeds, USB-C connectivity, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 support. It has also been one of the best-selling portable SSDs among 9to5 readers over the couple years.

Be sure to check out our recent review of Samsung’s 2024 T5 EVO portable SSD if you’re looking for some serious storage capacity. And then dive in our most recent roundup fo the best portable SSDs out there to get a better idea of the various options out there that have performed well for us in our setups.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD features:

The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transferring large files, including crucial business documents, games, or movies. Transfer massive files with the incredible speed of USB 3.2 Gen 2; PCIe NVMe technology delivers blazing fast sequential read/write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s1, making the T7 2x as fast as the previous T5 model. Unlike HDDs, the Portable SSD T7 has no moving parts so it’s more resistant to shock; Plus, its solid aluminum unibody adds more protection, keeping it safe from falls of up to 6 ft3 and is backed by a 3-year limited warranty.

