Anker’s Meta Quest wireless VR earbuds with passthrough charging now at $56 (30% off)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore VR P10 Wireless Gaming Earbuds for $55.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $4 of the lowest we have tracked on this set and lands as a match of our previous mention. While Anker says this set is compatible with Steam Deck, PS4, PS5, PC, and Switch, they are an officially Meta co-branded audio solution for its Meta Quest VR platform. Featuring “ultra low latency” under 30ms, you’re looking at a “2.4GHz high-speed wireless connection, a custom chipset, and a superior LC3 codec for fast audio transfer.” But there’s also dual connectivity action here – you can pair them with your smartphone over Bluetooth and to Meta Quest using the included USB-C dongle “to answer calls without needing to pause your gameplay.” Passthrough charging is also at the ready to prevent low battery power from ruining your gaming session. More details below.

If the VR-specific set above isn’t getting you excited, and you’re looking for a budget-friendly set you can use for gaming, working out, or otherwise, there’s plenty of cash to be saved with Anker’s P20i True Wireless Earbuds at just $25. This set delivers 30 hours of battery life alongside a water-resistant design and an included charging case.

Just be sure to also scope out the deal we are tracking on Jabra Elite 4 earbuds with ANC and Google Fast Pair as well as the ongoing offers on Studio Buds+.

As for some of the latest releases, here’s our hands-on review of Skullcandy’s new EcoBuds and be sure to scope out the details on Bose’s new Ultra Open earbuds while you’re at it.

Anker Soundcore VR P10 Wireless Gaming Earbuds features:

Made for Meta: soundcore VR P10 true wireless gaming earbuds are authorized by Meta to work with Meta Quest 2. Take your VR gameplay to the next level with a lag-free wireless audio experience.

Ultra-Low Latency Under 30ms: Experience fully synchronized audio and video for seamless VR gameplay. LightningSync️ wireless technology uses a 2.4GHz high-speed wireless connection, custom chipset, and a superior LC3 codec for fast audio transfer.

Dual Connection: Simultaneously connect VR P10 to your phone via Bluetooth and to Meta Quest 2 using the included USB-C dongle to answer calls without needing to pause your gameplay.

Multi-Platform Compatibility: Plug in and play using the USB-C dongle to connect to Meta Quest 2, Steam Deck, PICO 4, PS4, PS5, PC, or Switch. Use the soundcore app and multiple dongles to switch between platforms instantly.

