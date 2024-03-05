Review: Skullcandy’s new EcoBuds take a bold approach to sustainability

Skullcandy today is launching its latest pair of earbuds. The company has been keeping things fresh in the true wireless space over the years with some unique and even ultra-affordable models. But now, it is pushing forward with a new focus – sustainability. The new Skullcandy EcoBuds focus on recycled materials but also go as far as to ditch the battery from the charging case.

Skullcandy was nice enough to send me a pair of the new earbuds ahead of today’s reveal. They arrived last week, and I’ve been daily driving them through the past few days. I’ve reviewed a lot of earbuds over the years, so I have seen most of what consumer brands have to offer. And yet, Skullcandy is still doing something unique with its latest releases.

The selling point of the EcoBuds is pretty apparent. It’s right there in the name, after all. But the way that Skullcandy actually tackles making a pair of sustainable earbuds is far less obvious. These new earbuds are said to be the company’s most sustainable releases to date – and there’s really no doubting Skullcandy. The EcoBuds are made out of 65% certified recycled plastics and 57% less heavy metals. The production process itself also produces a lower carbon footprint that’s 50% less than other earbuds out there. The packaging is also made from 100% recyclable materials, like every other Skullcandy product.

Right off the bat, that’s already a pretty solid start in my book towards actually delivering a more sustainable product. But it’s hardly anything that hasn’t been done before. Where Skullcandy starts getting more creative with earning the EcoBuds name is with the actual design – one that completely ditches a battery from the charging case. The EcoBuds pack 8 hours of playback in the actual buds themselves, but that’s all the battery tech you’ll find in the package.

Skullcandy told me that it finds lithium batteries to be one of the worst carbon offenders for true wireless electronics. And so, it’s just doing everything it can to cut down the number of batteries needed. The charging case included with the EcoBuds still lets you magnetically snap in the buds when you’re not using them, but it doesn’t actually have a built-in power source to refuel them.

For that, you’ll have to fold out the integrated USB-C cable built right into the case. Once you’ve used the 8 hours of capacity, plugging the case into any USB-C power source will begin topping off the earbuds. That could be a USB-C wall charger, a power bank, or even your iPhone 15 – yes, you can reverse charge these earbuds right from your phone! Just 10 minutes of power will net you an extra 2 hours of playback thanks to the RapidCharge tech, too.

All of that ultimately means that the Skullcandy EcoBuds can achieve a 1.35kg CO2eq total carbon footprint – a measurement that is notably lower than other brands out there.

There are, of course, some compromises at this price point. You won’t find wear detection for automatically pausing music when removing the EcoBuds from your ears, nor is there any kind of active noise cancellation. But those are both to be expected by the $40 price tag.

What these earbuds do surprisingly well for the cost is sound great. These aren’t going to be giving AirPods Pro or anything in that class a run for their money, but for a sub-$50 pair of buds, the Skullcandy EcoBuds are as solid as it gets. Vocals are quite clear and there’s actually substantial bass. I wouldn’t say there’s a very wide soundstage (so don’t expect anything too immersive), but the actual quality of the audio is definitely a highlight.

Otherwise, the EcoBuds are pretty typical true wireless earbuds from Skullcandy these days. There are multiple EQ modes you can select, as well as IPX4 water resistance. Here are the rest of the specs.

Sustainable True Wireless Earbuds – EcoBuds are designed and manufactured with 65% recycled plastics, and, like every Skullcandy product, packaging is 100% recyclable.

Battery-Free – EcoBuds’ battery-free charging dock highly reduces its total carbon footprint. Instead, charge directly from your phone using the integrated USB-C charging cable. A quick 10 minute charge gives you 2 hours of listening time.

8 Hours Total Battery – When fully charged, EcoBuds gives you all-day listening with a 8 hours of playtime in the earbuds.

Preset EQ Modes – Enhance your listening experience by tuning your buds for any type of media content using EcoBuds’ 3 preset EQ modes – Music, Bass Boost and Podcast.

You can buy the new Skullcandy EcoBuds for $39.99 right now. They’re available in a single Glacier colorway and ship from Amazon right now.

