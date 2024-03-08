Today’s best iOS app deals: Samorost 3, Botanicula, Machinarium, and more

Samorost 3

Friday has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of discounted iOS game and app deals. The App store offers are joined by deals on Journey’s LOC8 Find My MagSafe wallet as well as deep discounts on Apple 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro models and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Botanicula, Samorost 3, Machinarium, Doom & Destiny Advanced, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Word Watch – Wrist Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Alice Beyond Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DungeonSquad: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Math Land: Arithmetic for kids: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $0.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PARANORMASIGHT: $11 (Reg. $19)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $0.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

Samorost 3 features:

Samorost 3 is an exploration adventure and puzzle game from the award-winning creators of Machinarium and Botanicula. It is Amanita Design’s most ambitious experience to date and a loose continuation of the hit indie games Samorost and Samorost 2.

Samorost 3 follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins. Visit nine unique and alien worlds teeming with colorful challenges, creatures and surprises to discover, brought to life with beautiful artwork, sound and music.

