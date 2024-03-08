Save $150 on all Apple 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro models starting at $949 lows

Best Buy is offering the lowest prices we’ve seen on the latest Apple M2 iPad Pros just ahead of the impending reveal of new M3 models. Today’s deals are limited to my Best Buy members, which we detail a bit more below. A highlight is the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro for $949 shipped. This drops the 128GB Wi-Fi model from its usual $1,099 price tag to the best we’ve seen. It’s $150 off and delivers the same savings as you’ll find on the rest of the storage capacities – all of which are also at all-time lows, too. We break down what to expect over at 9to5Mac in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro, and then offer plenty of insight below on just what today’s discount gets you.

We may be expecting new iPads this spring, but being able to save $150 on Apple’s current flagship iPadOS experience at least makes it worth considering now. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with the M2 chip and its 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU powering the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. There’s also ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

As a quick reminder about locking in that extra savings from Best Buy, the my Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher my Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. This landing page courtesy of the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

Of course, Apple is also slated to reveal the new M3 iPad Pros any day now. We’re expecting to see them next week. As we detailed over at 9to5Mac, we’re expecting to see new models debut with OLED displays, which will also mean drastically higher price tags that start at $1,500. Today’s discounts mean you can score an already capable iPadOS experience at far less than the expected MSRPs of the upcoming models.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

