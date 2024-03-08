Today’s best game deals: God of War, Prince of Persia, Spider-Man, Mario titles, and more

Justin Kahn -
God of War Ragnarok

The early digital Mario Day 2024 deals continue today down below ahead of price drops on physical Switch games fast-approaching this weekend, but before the Nintendo festivities kick-off we are going to be looking at a batch of PlayStation 5 discounts this morning. We are indeed tracking the best price yet on PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 console bundles starting from $400 right now, and Best Buy has now kicked-off a wide ranging PS5 physical game sale starting from $14.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. Featuring everything from Assassin’s Creed Mirage and the new Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition and God of War Ragnarök, there several pages worth of discounts with up to 50% in savings to check out right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Mario Day 2024 digital game deals now live!

Official Mario Day 2024 digital Switch game sale now live from $2.50!

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo officially unveils Mario Day 2024 game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

