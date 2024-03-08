Today’s best game deals: God of War, Prince of Persia, Spider-Man, Mario titles, and more

The early digital Mario Day 2024 deals continue today down below ahead of price drops on physical Switch games fast-approaching this weekend, but before the Nintendo festivities kick-off we are going to be looking at a batch of PlayStation 5 discounts this morning. We are indeed tracking the best price yet on PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 console bundles starting from $400 right now, and Best Buy has now kicked-off a wide ranging PS5 physical game sale starting from $14.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. Featuring everything from Assassin’s Creed Mirage and the new Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition and God of War Ragnarök, there several pages worth of discounts with up to 50% in savings to check out right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Mario Day 2024 digital game deals now live!
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo $24 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids DLC packs from $2.50
- And even more…
Official Mario Day 2024 digital Switch game sale now live from $2.50!
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ubisoft Publisher eShop Sale up to 85% off
- Capcom Publisher eShop Sale up to 83% off
- New Pokémon Snap $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle $40 (Reg. $100)
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- GameStop 50% off game sale now live
- Call of Duty, Monster Hunter, Sonic, NBA 2K23, much more
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
- Assassin’s Creed EZIO COLLECTION $16 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $15 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY $8 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY Madness $7.50 (Reg. $30)
Nintendo officially unveils Mario Day 2024 game deals
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores $13 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched at Xbox
- New Xbox Best Rated Digital sale up to 75% off
- Starfield, Tony Hawk, GTA, and much more
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy XVI $47.50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale
- March PlayStation PSN sale up to 85% off
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
