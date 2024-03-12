Today’s best iOS app deals: Wreckfest, Dream Town Island, Rotaeno, and more

Tuesday’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. Today’s deals now sit alongside offers on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air as well as Belkin’s new 15W Qi2 MagSafe 2-in-1 charger, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights include titles like Wreckfest, Dream Town Island, Rotaeno, ReminderCal, Doom & Destiny Advanced, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Dirt Trackin 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Space Race Typing: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Memento: Modern Reminders: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dream Town Island: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ReminderCal – Reminders to Cal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Golden Hour: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HomePass for HomeKit & Matter: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 10: $15 (Reg. $30)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Flow: Focus, Sleep, Relax: FREE (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Monster Numbers: Mental Math: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde – TD: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: Blink – Quick Memo + Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Siralim Ultimate: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Blind Drive: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Legend of the Moon2:Shooting: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Longplay: $4 (Reg. $6)

Wreckfest features:

Wreckfest is jam-packed with upgrade and customization options. Whether you are preparing for your next demolition derby with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side protectors and much more, or setting your car up for a banger race with engine performance parts like air filters, camshafts, fuel systems, etc., Wreckfest is shaping up to be the best combative motorsport game out there.

