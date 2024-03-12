Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air returns to $999 all-time low (Save $300)

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air for $999 shipped. If you’re not swayed by the newer M3 models, today’s offer is worth a closer look at $300 off the usual $1,299 price tag. This is a match of the all-time low and the first discount of this caliber in over a month. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold we offer some extra insight on the offer, too.

This may be Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air, but it still offers many of the same features – just for less. The biggest difference is the M2 chip, but otherwise you’re still looking at a 15-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio, not to mention the same compact form-factor that comes in one of four colors. There’s 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, too.

Don’t forget that you can score much of the same all-time low on the 13-inch version of Apple’s M2 MacBook Air. It’s $100 under the discount today on the larger version for those who want an even more portable machine at just $899.

Of course, there is the new M3 MacBook Airs. These are the latest from Apple and pack the same performance as the MacBook Pro. You can choose from both 13- and 15-inch models, both of which are seeing $50 launch discounts right now following the official release yesterday.

We also put together a helpful guide to solve the dilemma of which model you should get, too. Our coverage breaks down the differences between the M2 MacBook Air and its newer M3 model. There isn’t all too much different between the generations aside from the expected performance gains. But here are the highlights:

15-inch M2 MacBook Air features:

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip—and with up to 18 hours of battery life¹—it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design. 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!